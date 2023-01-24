(BCN) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have worked for days on cleaning loads of trash at a mobile home park in Stockton following a court order. A dead animal’s skull, couch cushions, piles of trash and wood were just some of the items that could be seen Tuesday on the ground of the Stockton Park Village mobile home park, located at 1914 Auto Drive, prior to the cleanup.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said the abatement operation began last week. An existing court order was updated earlier this month by a San Joaquin County Superior Court judge to allow the county to abate the nuisance conditions, sheriff’s officials said in a social media post. According to the post, last year 183 calls were made for service at the park and multiple operations had been conducted at the mobile home park regarding trash, rodent and insect infestation, and open sewage.

During the abatement, trash was removed, illegally parked trailers were towed, and barriers were put into place to prevent any future unauthorized access. Although the stench of old trash was still pungent, as of Tuesday the mobile home park had approximately four to six residents still residing on the property and a large amount of the trash had been cleared.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said by cleaning the area, they hope that calls for service at the location will decrease, allowing patrol resources to focus on other areas of need, according to the social media post. The mobile home park cleanup is set to finish this week.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.