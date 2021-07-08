Stockton opens cooling zones during dangerous heat wave

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — With Northern California expecting extreme heat temperatures Thursday through Sunday, Stockton is offering cooling zones to residents to help escape the heat.

Cooling zones are temporary public spaces, available to the public, that are equipped with air-conditioning and provide water to people.

Arnold Rue Community Center, located at 5758 Lorraine Ave. and Van Buskirk Community Center, located at 734 Houston Ave., will be available for people to go to during the anticipated hot days from 2-7 p.m.

According to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, individuals should keep strenuous activity to a minimum during the hottest parts of the day, which are from noon to 5 p.m. because extreme heat can make a person’s body work extra hard to maintain a normal temperature.

The city of Stockton said face coverings will be required at all times while people are at the community centers and seating will be offered at the gymnasium.

Residents are encouraged to bring books, games and electronic devices in order to pass time at the centers since sports courts and equipment will not be available.