(BCN) — Police in Stockton have arrested a man suspected in the shooting death of a 19-year-old in February, the department announced on Tuesday. Demetre Cassell, 19, is suspected of shooting the man on Santa Paula Way on Feb. 23.

Investigators allege that three people were sitting in a car in the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way, two men and one woman, when someone shot a gun into the vehicle, striking two of them. The woman in the car, 19, was shot and so was a 19-year-old man, who was killed. The third occupant of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, sustained a laceration. The motive and circumstances surrounding the alleged crime have not been released.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Cassell is being held in the San Joaquin County Jail with no bail on suspicion of murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault with a firearm, and being a convicted person under the age of 30 in possession of a firearm.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.