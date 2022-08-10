(BCN) — Stockton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a German Shepherd dog that was stolen during a robbery earlier this month. The 1.5-year-old golden-colored dog was wearing a black nylon leash and a metal chain when it was taken from the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue on Aug. 1. Police said a man was walking in the area around 10 p.m. when he was approached by two men who allegedly pushed and threatened him with an object.

According to police, the suspects took the victim’s property along with his dog and fled on foot.

“The victim could only describe one of the suspects as a black male, about 25-40 years of age,” police said in a Facebook post. “He was about 5’8 -5’10 tall, skinny, and wearing black clothing.”

Anyone with information on the missing dog or suspects is asked to contact Detective Mohammed at (209) 937-8323. People can also call the Stockton Police Department’s non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.