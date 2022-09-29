(BCN) — The Stockton Police Department on Wednesday said they are investigating patterns they have noticed in recent homicides. Police said they have investigated 43 homicides this year compared to 32 at the same time last year, with a clearance rate close to 50 percent.

However, detectives have observed, based off data and evidence from recent homicides, that many of the deaths are taking place during the night or early morning when victims were alone. The department is assembling a team made up of detectives, task force officers at all levels, crime analysts, camera room operators, and evidence technicians to determine if some homicides and suspects are connected.

Police said at this time they don’t know if the crimes are being committed by one person or multiple suspects. The community was asked to remain vigilant and have situational awareness to know what is happening around them. Police advised to avoid isolated areas and to travel in well-lit areas.

