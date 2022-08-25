STOCKTON (BCN) — Police are searching for multiple assailants in the stabbing of two teens injured Wednesday at Unity Park in the city’s northeast neighborhoods. Officers responded to a 3:30 p.m. report of a fight in the 5500 block of Rayanna Drive, located between George W. Bush Elementary School and Cesar Chavez High School. Officers found a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy with stab wounds.

They were taken to a local hospital, where they were expected to survive their injuries. In an initial investigation, officers learned that the girl was thrown to the ground during the fight and was kicked and punched by multiple suspects, described as three females in their late teens and one male in his 20s.

The female victim was stabbed as was the male victim when he tried to intervene. Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call the department’s non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377.

Information may also be left anonymously by the following means:

Submit a Tip online using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website at StocktonCrimeStoppers.org;

Call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600; or

Download the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

