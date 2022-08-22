(BCN) — Two men were arrested last week in Stockton after officers allegedly found 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle valued at approximately $110,000, police said. Norberto Sanchez, 39 of Ceres and Cesar Osuna, 40, of Los Angeles, were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail in connection with the narcotics located in their car.

About 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18, officers searched the men’s car after conducting a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road. The San Joaquin County Metro Task Force, authorities whose goals are to dismantle big drug trafficking organizations, was dispatched to assist with the investigation.

