(BCN) — Stockton residents as of Tuesday are required to reduce their use of water by 20 percent and abide by additional water regulations after the City Council approved a resolution that declared a water shortage emergency, city officials said.

City officials said effective immediately, city water customers are not allowed to water outside between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., even-ending number addresses and locations without a designated street address can only water Sundays and Wednesdays and odd-ending numbered addresses may only water outdoors on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In addition, exterior watering is also not allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays and irrigation for non-functional turf at commercial, industrial, and institutional is prohibited. Non-functional turf means any grass that is ornamental not regularly used for human recreational purposes.

Water usage is allowed for immediate health and safety needs or to make sure the health of trees and other ever-lasting non-turf plantings, the city said in a press release. City officials said people who receive a second water violation and don’t immediately correct or abate a violation may be fined up to $100 daily for each day the violation continues.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Any water waste or violations can be reported online at https://user.govoutreach.com/stockton/faq.php?cmd=shell&goparms=classificationId%3D10311 using the “water wasting” topic or by calling the city’s Municipal Utilities Department at (209) 937-7031.

A list of more water regulations and policies can be found at https://www.stocktonca.gov/files/News_2022_07_13_Water_Stage2.pdf.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.