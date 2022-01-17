Stockton school district implements new COVID-19 guidelines

(BCN) – Over the past five months, Stockton Unified School District reported over 1,000 students testing positive for COVID-19, nearly 3 percent of the student population.

From Aug. 2 to Jan. 7, the district has had 1,039 positive cases, or 2.78 percent of the student population, district officials said Monday.

Cesar Chavez High School reported the highest numbers, with 83 students testing positive, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.

Taylor Elementary has reported 2 students testing positive, the lowest number in the district.

Last week, the district announced that any student sharing a classroom with someone who has the virus, will have an email or letter sent home to notify parents and guardians.

Students who have been exposed to the virus but are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic will not have to get tested and may remain in school, according to SUSD guidelines.

Students not fully vaccinated that were exposed to COVID-19, may stay in school if they are asymptomatic but are recommended to get tested three to five days after being exposed.

More information on the district’s COVID-19 data can be found at https://www.stocktonusd.net/Page/15925.