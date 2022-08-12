(BCN) — The city of Stockton is asking residents to fill out a survey and give their input about the new Victory Park pool renovations. The 10-question English and Spanish survey can be found at http://www.stocktonca.gov/government/departments/publicWorks/projVictoryPool.html and will be available until Sept. 6.

Victory Park pool first constructed in 1948 is located at 1001 N. Pershing Ave., near fire station No. 6 and was previously closed down in 2013. Community members will be asked to tell the city what services and programs they would like to see offered at the pool and in which ways they plan to make use of the pool. City officials will also be available for questions about the pool renovations Wednesday during the Victory Park Concerts in the Park which begins at 6 p.m.

