STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Two men were shot and injured early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Stockton strip club following an attempted carjacking, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies received reports shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday about a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Deja Vu Showgirls strip club located on West Lane.

After deputies were made aware that possible victims of the shooting had left the strip club and relocated to the Kings Card Club, they were able to find a 31-year-old man and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Both men were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies believe the shooting was a result of an attempted carjacking, but no additional information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.