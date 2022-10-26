(BCN) — Nominations for the “2022 Stocktonian of the Year” award opened as of Wednesday and the recipient will be announced at a banquet ceremony early next year, according to the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. The Central Valley Association of Realtors’ Stockton Council along with the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce are asking the public to submit the names of people who have extensive community involvement, continually devote themselves to bettering Stockton and have positively impacted the community.

“This program strives to recognize those who are making a difference in our city and who do not typically seek or receive recognition for their efforts,” said the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce in a statement.

Nominees for the award, which will be the 69th “Stocktonian of the Year” honored, are not required to live in Stockton, but their contributions must have served the community of Stockton, according to the GSCC. A link to the nomination form can be found at stocktonchamber.org/stocktonian/.

Anyone wanting to submit a nomination can email Debbie Mason at Debbiemasonrealtor@gmail.com or Timm Quinn at TQuinn@stocktonchamber.org and should include information about the person being submitted.

People can also drop off their submissions with Keller Williams at 3133 W. March Lane, Suite 1060 or at the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce office at 445 W. Weber Ave., Suite 220.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.