VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Everett Rossi’s ashes are back where they belong: with his family.

Yesterday, KRON4 News reported a U-Haul truck stolen out of Dublin contained an urn, and, the good news is the truck and the urn have been tracked down in Vallejo.

It was an unlikely ending to a sullen few days for the Rossi family, which had all but come to grips with the likelihood their late son Everett’s remains would never be found.

But it turns out the Dublin Police Department was determined to close this case for the Rossis and reunite them with Everett’s ashes.

“A part of me was not expecting to hear anything back, or ever recover the U-Haul truck or anything in it and I feel like they were in contact with us all along the way,” Mrs. Rossi said. “I feel like their hearts were in it, you know, they felt kind of our loss with us.”

Dublin police had been tracking the stolen U-Haul since the Rossis filed a report Wednesday morning, when they realized it was taken from outside their old home in Dublin while they prepared to move to Danville.

Surveillance video spotted it that day in Dublin.

Then police were alerted by a license plate reader in Vallejo that it was in that town Thursday night.

Police found it abandoned.

Furniture and expensive items like televisions were taken.

Mrs. Rossi does not believe the thieves were aware the urn was inside, which was left behind.

“Even when we got the call that the truck was available, Vallejo police waited for us to drive all the way out there and waited for us to like search through and actually find the urn to make sure that we got the ashes back. so, it just meant so much that they cared as well,” Mrs. Rossi said.

Mrs. Rossi said the community has rallied around her family, and she’s elated this troubling chapter of their story is closed.

Everett’s ashes will be placed on the family’s new mantel in Danville.

“I felt like god had his hand of protection over the things that were most important to us,” she said.