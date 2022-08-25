SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to stealing an American bulldog back on Aug. 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a press release. Police said the dog has been reunited with its owner.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Johnny Chagolla who was also arrested for vehicle theft and felony weapons violations. The owner of the bulldog was also the victim of the carjacking that day.

The unidentified victim was able to recover her car, although police did not say how. Chagolla then demanded an undisclosed amount of cash for her to get her dog back, the release said. Chagolla then confronted the victim while she was inside her car, and he attempted to shoot her.

Chagolla missed her, but the gunshot shattered the car’s back window. The suspect slashed two of the victim’s tires and ran away. SJPD detectives then began an investigation.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Three weeks later on Aug. 24, SJPD officers arrested Chagolla after issuing an arrest warrant. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony charges, including grand theft, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon. Chagolla also had an outstanding warrant for a previous domestic violence incident.