OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A person driving a stolen vehicle that caught fire in Oakland on Wednesday has died, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stolen car in the 8400 block of Ney Avenue.

Officers found a person in the stolen car and attempted to stop it in order to avoid a pursuit.

The person drove off but officers did not follow the car on the ground. The police department’s helicopter was tracking the car when it started sparking.

Police say the car stopped and caught on fire.

The person was not able to get out of the car that was engulfed in flames. Officers tried to help rescue the person.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

The officers were taken to a hospital to be treated for burns and injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.