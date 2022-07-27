PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person was arrested after a stolen car crashed at a Piedmont residence, police announced Wednesday in a Facebook post. Piedmont Police Department officers responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft on the 200 block of Estates Drives where they tried to detain two subjects.

The subjects then drove off in a stolen car that almost crashed into two patrol vehicles. The stolen car crashed at the residence where the two subjects fled on foot.

However, only one subject was apprehended and arrested, police said. The unidentified subject was arrested on multiple charges including auto theft, hit and run, possession of stolen property and burglary tools, and fleeing from the police.

A photo posted by Piedmont Police Department (PPD) shows the stolen car is a black Audi SUV that crashed into the landscape of the residence. However, according to the photo, the car did not crash into the structure of the residence.