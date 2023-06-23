The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(KRON) — A car crashed into a home early Friday morning and the driver was found in the vehicle unresponsive, according to the Oakland Police Department. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Santa Rita Street, just before 4:15 a.m.

Police arrived and located the vehicle that had crashed into the residence. The driver was unresponsive but was safely removed from the vehicle by OPD officers and Oakland Fire Department personnel.

A further investigation revealed that the car was stolen. The driver was taken into custody. Police say they do not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to Oakland PD.