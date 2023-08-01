(KRON) — One man was arrested and a stolen firearm and drug paraphernalia were seized in a traffic stop in Livermore last week, according to the Livermore Police Department. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 26 at around 1 a.m. on a 2015 Cadillac for vehicle code violations, including expired tags.

The Cadillac was stopped on Airway Boulevard near Clubhouse Drive.

Police said the driver, 59-year-old Michael Silva of Livermore, was a convicted felon and had a suspended license for DUI. While searching the vehicle, officers found a stolen .45 caliber handgun that was loaded, along with drug paraphernalia.

Silva was arrested on several charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm

A photo posted by Livermore PD showed the firearm along with several rounds of ammunition and what looked like a glass pipe.