DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.

The French bulldog puppy with platinum-colored fur was stolen at gunpoint in Skyline Plaza in Daly City on August 25, the Daly City Police Department said.

Detectives conducted an investigation into the robbery and executed several search warrants.

“Through this investigation, Daly City Police Detectives, San Francisco Police TAC Unit, and Officers from San Francisco Police’s Bayview Station arrested a 19-year-old female resident of El Cerrito, and recovered the stolen puppy,” DCPD wrote.

Daly City police officers returned the puppy to its owner. (DCPD photo)

In addition to the teenaged woman, a 19-year-old Daly City man was also arrested in connection to the armed robbery.

“During the execution of search warrants, multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines were located. Both suspects were booked into jail on numerous felony charges,” police stated. DCPD did not release the suspects’ names.

French bulldogs have increasingly become targets for thieves around the Bay Area. Puppies of this adorable breed can be expensive and thieves re-sell the dogs to unsuspecting buyers.