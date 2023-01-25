LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A French bulldog that was missing for more than a year was found 466 miles from home and eventually reunited with its owners, thanks to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. The dog was discovered on Jan. 4 by Livermore Police officers after locating a parked vehicle that had been reported as driving recklessly, Livermore PD said in a social post.

The driver of the vehicle ran away but was identified as a parolee with an active no bail parole violation warrant. Inside the car, officers discovered an abandoned French bulldog, according to the post. The car was towed and the dog was transported to the East County Animal Shelter.

While at the shelter, an Alameda County Sheriff’s technician located a microchip on the dog. It was discovered that the Frenchie belonged to an owner in Chula Vista. The technician contacted the owner and found that the dog, named “Muny,” had been missing for more than a year.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The family also told the shelter they had received messages from an unknown sender requesting money for the dog’s return. The unknown sender never provided proof they had the dog and the family felt they were being scammed, according to Livermore PD.

Shocked to learn that Muny had been found a year later and eight hours away, they made the drive to the East County Animal Shelter where they were reunited with Muny.