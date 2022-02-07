Stolen goods found at Livermore mall arrest

Police discovered stolen goods near the San Francisco Premium Outlets on Friday. (Photo credit: Livermore Police)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested in Livermore on Friday with stolen goods, including laptops and a passport.

Police in the Alameda County city stated via Twitter on Monday that a citizen had contacted security at the San Francisco Premium Outlets (a shopping center in Livermore) alerting them that a car was driving with its passenger door open, and a person was looking into parked cars.

A 21-year-old Richmond resident and a 24-year-old Oakland resident were arrested after police discovered stolen laptops, a stolen passport and checkbook, and a glass-breaker in their vehicle.

Police discovered a glass breaker near the San Francisco Premium Outlets on Friday. (Photo credit: Livermore Police)

According to police records, Aaron Wade Young, 21, was charged with loitering, evading a peace officer, and knowingly receiving stolen property worth over $950. Zejon Larelle Washington, 24, was charged with loitering and possessing burglary tools.

They were arrested at El Charro Road at Interstate 580 (near the shopping center) around 2:49 p.m.