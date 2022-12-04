EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — El Cerrito Plaza has experienced a string of crimes over the past two weeks, and many of them were centered around two business in the plaza, according to a new set of Nixle releases from El Cerrito Police Department.

The two businesses include the Ross Dress for Less located at 2000 El Cerrito Plaza and the Lucky supermarket located at 1000 El Cerrito Plaza. A third business, the AT&T store located 4010 El Cerritto Plaza was also impacted.

Dec. 1

At 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, police were informed that a suspect had entered the Ross and collected $50 worth of merchandise before exiting the store without paying. The suspect is described as a White man with tattoos on his face. Police say he was wearing a ski mask, black puffy jacket, grey pants and grey Nike shoes with a green swoosh and laces.

Nov. 25

Around 6:30 p.m., officers received a report from an employee at Lucky claiming that a “chronic thief” was inside of the store. The employee tried to stop the suspect from leaving the store with the merchandise, but he was pushed to the ground and punched. He suffered a cut above his eye and scrapes on his knuckles. After an officer arrived on scene, the suspect was detained and found to have a no-cite warrant out of San Mateo County. He was booked by ECPD and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility.

KRON On is streaming now

Nov. 23

The incident that caused the most damage occurred around 3 a.m. on Nov. 23, when police say a suspect shattered the glass on the front door of the AT&T store. According to police, suspects made off with four Apple watches and four iPhones worth around $6,000.

Two incidents were reported at the Lucky location on Nov. 23. The first was a child abuse incident reported at 8 p.m. A 3-year-old child was with her mother and her mother’s cousin, who is described as a 37-year-old Berkeley man. After the child was left alone with her mother’s cousin for a couple moments, she returned with hoodie strings tied tightly around her neck. The mother accused her cousin of tying the strings around the child’s neck. After she found abrasions on her child’s neck, she called the police to file a report.

At 10:06 p.m. on Nov. 23 a victim reported that she had left her wallet at Lucky, and she later found her cards had been used.

Nov. 21

The first crime was reported just before 8 p.m. when police say four suspects went into the store and worked as a team to steal merchandise. Two women pushed a cart through the store while they filled it with about $500 worth of items and then left it near one of the doors. In an attempt to cause a distraction, one of the women paid for a few items while two men ran out with the cart, loaded merchandise into their vehicles and then left, according to police

The same evening, around 10 p.m., a suspect reportedly shattered the window of a victim’s vehicle in the parking lot in front of Ross. The owner was informed, but they were not able to come to the scene to find out what had been stolen.