Stolen Oakland fire truck recovered in Vacaville, suspect arrested

OAKLAND (KRON) – Authorities recovered a stolen Oakland Fire Department truck in Vacaville on Saturday morning.

Officials say around 10:44 a.m. they were alerted of the adult man stealing the truck from the Oakland Fire Department Station 23 at Foothill Boulevard.

Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy says they noticed the truck was gone around 10:30 in the morning.

“A good samaritan from our community observed some suspicious behavior within our fire station and they alerted 911,” Tijiboy said.

It is unknown how the suspect got in the station, authorities say there was no sign of forcible entry.

“A little shocked, a little disappointed that somebody would invade one of our fire stations just like that but I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Tijiboy said.

Oakland police alerted CHP for assistance, who followed the truck from Oakland to Solano County.

CHP Air Operations were called to help, as well as CHP Oakland, CHP Contra Costa, Solano County and the Vacaville Police Department

The chase lasted about an hour.

Today OPD requested CHP Oakland to assist with a stolen Oakland firetruck. CHP was able to maintain visual on the stolen vehicle from Oakland to Contra Costa to Solano where it was stopped and the driver was placed under arrest. https://t.co/UljzxkCwSj — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) July 6, 2019

Police threw out a spike strip but the suspect continued on. When the right side tires flattened the suspect slowed down and exited 80 in Vacaville.

Around 11:45 a.m., the truck was stopped and authorities were able to arrest the man.

The suspects identity has not yet been released.

The video was provided to KRON4 from a viewer on Twitter, @ElizabethDL2010.