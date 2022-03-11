BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a thief who used a stolen tractor on Friday morning to remove an ATM from the front of a Wells Fargo Bank in Brentwood, police said in a press release.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. at 2540 San Creek Road where witnesses saw the tractor remove the ATM away from its intended location at that Wells Fargo branch.

Police found the ATM about 100 yards west of the Wells Fargo, and the machine was fully intact — no money was stolen, the release said.

The tractor was found abandoned in an open field at the dead-end of Sand Creek Road west of Highway 4.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not identified a suspect.

