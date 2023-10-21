(KRON) — A stolen vehicle crashed into a San Bruno cemetery overnight on Friday, the San Bruno Police Department said on Facebook. Around 2:30 a.m., a San Bruno resident from the Rollingwood neighborhood reported his vehicle was stolen.

Officers arrived within two minutes and located the suspect driving away from the area, police said. After an attempt to flee, he drove the car into a fence at Golden Gate National Cemetery, causing the vehicle to flip on its back.

Video from the scene of the overnight crash can be viewed in the media player above.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was then booked into San Mateo County Jail for charges that include vehicle theft, narcotics possession and felony evading.

San Bruno police said they are “seeing a spike in some specific crime trends including work trucks, toolbox break-ins and residential burglaries.” Golden Gate Nation Cemetery is located at 1300 Sneath Lane.