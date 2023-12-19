(KRON) — A vehicle was found submerged in Lake Merritt Tuesday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division got a call just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday reporting a vehicle in the lake.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue to investigate, police said.

Arriving at the scene, officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle partially submerged in Lake Merritt. Following a preliminary investigation, the officers determined that the vehicle was stolen out of San Leandro.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, OPD said. No other details were available at this time.