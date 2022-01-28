Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in fatal collision: American Canyon police

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – A police chase involving a stolen car turned fatal after the suspect crashed on Thursday night, according to the American Canyon Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., police began chasing a car that had been reported stolen out of Oakland.

Authorities say the driver crashed and was pronounced dead.

The police department learned of the stolen grey Toyota SUV that was thought to be in American Canyon. Officers spotted the SUV driving in the 2500 block of Flosden Road and ran the license plate.

The plate matched the car that was reported stolen and officers tried to pull it over.

The car stopped at Fairgrounds Drive near Corcoran Ave. in Vallejo.

When officers got out of their patrol cars, they told the driver to get out of the car who instead sped off.

Officers followed the car onto eastbound Highway 37 and then eastbound I-80, reaching speeds over 100-miles-per-hour.

Police say the driver lost control near the Red Top Road exit in Solano County. The driver went off the road and over the guard rail.

Authorities say the driver was ejected and a nearby ambulance was able to provide medical attention on the scene.

The driver was taken to North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield but was pronounced dead on Friday morning.

The Solano County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the driver’s name has not been released at this time.

No other cars were involved in the collision.