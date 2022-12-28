SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects are in custody after the California Highway Patrol Solano County division was involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80 and Highway 37, the CHP confirmed to KRON4. At 9:30 a.m., the Elk Grove Police Department contacted CHP officials to request their assistance in apprehending a stolen vehicle.

CHP officers picked up the pursuit and laid out a spike strip at Interstate 80 and Highway 37 in Solano County. The strip disabled the vehicle and officers then performed a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. Four people, including the driver, were taken into custody.