(KRON) — Police who stopped a stolen vehicle on Wednesday, detaining four suspects, also simultaneously arrested another driver on an unrelated DUI charge, according to the San Mateo Police Department. Officers with SMPD were alerted to a stolen vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Officers canvassed the area around East Poplar Avenue and North Amphlett Boulevard but were unable to locate the vehicle. Officers eventually located it heading southbound on the US 101 near Holly Road.

An enforcement stop of the vehicle was initiated, but it refused to yield. A pursuit ensued as the vehicle continued southbound on the 101. It finally came to a stop on the right shoulder near University Drive, police said.

With assistance from Menlo Park PD, officers ordered the four suspects out of the vehicle. All four were detained. During the detention, officers contacted the driver of another vehicle stopped during a traffic break on the 101. The driver fell asleep at the wheel and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.