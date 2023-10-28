(KRON) – The Albany Police Department took one person into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle on Oct. 27.

Albany police officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was occupied and parked in a parking lot of Ocean View Elementary School on Friday at 7:16 a.m. The suspicious vehicle was found to be reported stolen, police said.

APD made contact with the two occupants in the vehicle by ordering them out of the vehicle. Officers subsequently took the two occupants into custody without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

According to the Albany police, one individual who was initially detained was released with no pending charges.