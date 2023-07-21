(BCN) — A stolen vehicle tip led to the arrest of three people who were caught trying to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a personal care and beauty store, San Mateo police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the San Mateo Police Department was alerted to a stolen Ford Mustang spotted near the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Minutes later, police located the vehicle parked at the mall and surveilled it while waiting for agents from the San Mateo County Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) to arrive.

Police said they saw a man and a woman inside the car, while another woman stood outside the car talking to the occupants. The two women then left the parked vehicle and walked into a Sephora store at the mall, leaving the man alone in the car. At this point, officers converged on the Mustang and arrested the man, identified by police as 51-year-old Sekou Carson, on a robbery warrant.

Shortly after that, VTTF agents entered Sephora and saw the two women dropping their personal bags on the floor upon seeing the police. It was determined that the pair were attempting to sneak $7,000 in perfume and other merchandise out of the store without paying. Police arrested the women, Dominique West, 46, and Jessie Stewart, 43, who was also the driver of the stolen Mustang.

West is accused of burglary and conspiracy, while Stewart was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary and conspiracy, and is facing several theft warrants.

All three suspects were transported and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.