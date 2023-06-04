SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Stonewall Sports, a non-profit LGBTQ+ organization, has launched their 25th chapter in San Francisco which is also their first chapter on the west coast.

The sports organization, which works to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes and allies to play sports, is holding an inaugural kickball season to start off the month of June. Blake Gottlieb, Stonewall Sports SF commissioner, and Thu Thao Le, league umpire join KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to share more.

KRON4 continues to celebrate Pride Month all month long.