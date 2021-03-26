Stop Asian Hate: Rallies planned across Bay Area to condemn violence

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – There are several more rallies planned across the Bay Area this weekend to support our Asian American community.
On Saturday, there will be two rallies in San Francisco — One is at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.
There will also be a rally in Redwood City at 12:30 p.m.
On Sunday, there are three rallies planned in the East Bay.
Below is a list of locations and times across the Bay Area:
Saturday
- ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally at 11 a.m.
- ‘Stop Anti-Asian Violence’ rally at 11 a.m.
- ‘#StopAsianHate’ rally at 11 a.m.
- ‘Stand up and stop violence against Asian Americans’ rally at 12:30 p.m.
- ‘Skate Against Violence’ at 2 p.m.
- ‘Candlelight Vigil & Remembrance #StopAAPIHate’ at 3 p.m.
Sunday
- ‘Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Rising’ at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- ‘Stop Asian Hate! Stop Anti-Asian Violence’ at 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- ‘Heal our Communities: A Community Care Space for Asian Americans’ at 4 to 5:30 p.m.