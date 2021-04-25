StopAsianHate community rally held in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, people have been coming together, holding rallies to show their support for the Asian community.

“We belong here. I’m proud to be Asian.”

A show of support filled Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Sunday, joining in a mission to stop the discrimination and violence against the Asian community.

“This should not be happening to our community, you know we need to stand together because when we’re together we’re unstoppable.”

For Steffi Lau of Cupertino, every attack is personal.

“My cousin, a relative in Palo Alto, back in June was picking up food, putting her baby in her car and then someone threw a glass bottle at them and was like go home,” Lau said.

In Santa Clara, local elected officials and pastors held a prayer rally called “United We Stand”.

Calling for unity to all ethnic groups in the United States.

“The things that we believe in are hope and care and kindness for our communities and when we’re faced with a lot of confrontations and struggles, whether it’s with the virus or the virus of hate that we are able to unite our communities when we work together,” Lily Mei said.

Whether it’s coming together at the church or park — it is an encouraging sign for many.

“It is energizing to see other people fighting and who believe in the same thing and just to try to raise more awareness,” Lau said.

All groups acknowledge there is so much work to do.

People at the rally say it’s time for more solidarity, better education and tougher laws and enforcement.

“The old normal is violence against our grandmas and grandpas,” Deputy Attorney General Eric Chang said. “The old normal means black lives don’t matter, the old normal is silence, it’s deportations. it’s time to walk away from that past and towards something new.”

The call for action is not unnoticed.

The United States Senate has passed a bill denouncing discrimination against Asian communities in the U.S., something advocacy groups would’ve like to have seen sooner.