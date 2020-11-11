Stores report a shortage of outdoor heaters

HAYWARD (KRON) – Good luck if you’re in the market of a patio heater because it appears everyone else is, too!

That includes businesses that have been strapped by the COVID-19 pandemic and forced to put their businesses outdoors.

This includes restaurants; so suppliers have been giving them priority.

We spoke with the owner of Hayward Hardware, Jim Weider, and he says that his suppliers are in the negative when it comes to patio heaters.

In fact, it will be weeks before they can ship them out to you even if you put them on order.

Jim’s advice at this point, since he says you should have been ordering these items back in June, is to look on the East Coast, Miami… wherever it’s warm or hot.

You can have someone order a heater there for you since it’s likely still on the shelf; then have it shipped to you.

Don’t rely on businesses on the West Coast because they’re going to be out of these patio heaters for quite some time.

You can try your luck on Amazon, Target or any of the other big box stores.

But even if you search those websites, it will be weeks in many cases before the item is available.

It will be even longer before it gets to your place.