LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A water outage has been reported in a Los Gatos community with no estimated time of restoration, according to officials with the Santa Clara District Division of Drinking Water.

Water has been reportedly shut off for hundreds of residents in Aldercroft Heights since Saturday afternoon when the county sent out a water boil notice.

There is a daily intermittent restoration scheduled from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., but the water is considered unsafe to drink, Eric Lacy with the Division of Drinking Water told KRON4. It can be used for non-potable purposes (e.g. toilet flushing).

Lacy said the outage was due to a system leak that they have not been able to locate yet.

“It’s surmised that during the recent rains, hillsides have shifted which has caused a pipeline to pull apart causing a significant leak,” Lacy said. “Unfortunately, they are having difficulty finding the site of the leak to make repairs.”

When found, Lacy said repairs to the leak site can be made quickly, but it is still unknown when full restoration of service will be made and when the water will be deemed safe to drink.

The county is encouraging any residents impacted by the outage to boil water for at least one minute before drinking or using for food preparation and brushing teeth.