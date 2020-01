LOS GATOS (KRON) – Snow is being reported at SB-17 at the Summit.

Right now CHP is advising all drivers to take caution as the roadway is slushy all the way from Los Gatos to just over the Summit.

According to the National Weather Service, it’s also snowing on Mt. Umunhum in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Santa Clara County, which sits at 3,500′.

A widespread rain storm and gusty winds continue to pound the Bay Area Thursday.

