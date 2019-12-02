Storm causes major flight delays, cancellations

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A lot of flights were impacted by weather in the Northeast on Sunday.

There were a total of 594 delays and 169 cancelations.

On average, delays were up to four and a half hours.

We have our own inclement weather we are dealing with too in the Bay Area.

So far this morning at #SFO there are 101 delays and 37 cancelations. The lines are long too. I'm live on @kron4news with the latest conditions. pic.twitter.com/fp7aFVIbSy — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) December 2, 2019

For Monday morning, flights are delayed on average an hour and a half, specifically, flights that are heading to Detroit, Atlanta, Florida, and Minneapolis.

“A lot of it is local weather here, low ceilings. And a lot of it is weather in the northeast like New York has ice, Boston has low ceilings, as well. So that is contributing to a lot of the weather and delays. So for travelers coming to the airport, allow a lot, a lot of time. The roads are slick causing some traffic, always check with the airline for flight status,” SFO Duty Manager Anthony Nguyen said.

Even driving into the airport is pretty chaotic because of the heavy rain, slick roads, and traffic.

Take it slow on the roads and drive safe.

