Storm causes power outages for thousands across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thousands across the Bay Area are waking up without Power this morning as PG&E works around the clock to help with all storm-related problems.

PG&E says they have beefed up the number of crews to respond to outages and turn the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, more than 35,000 people remain without power.

Here's a breakdown of where the outages are across the Bay:

San Francisco: 1

Peninsula: 7,210

North Bay: 17,166

East Bay: 4,890

South Bay: 6,425

PG&E is reminding people to keep away from downed power lines.

To report one, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

