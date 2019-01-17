Bay Area

Storm causes power outages for thousands across Bay Area

Jan 17, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thousands across the Bay Area are waking up without Power this morning as PG&E works around the clock to help with all storm-related problems. 

PG&E says they have beefed up the number of crews to respond to outages and turn the lights back on as safely and quickly as possible. 

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, more than 35,000 people remain without power. 

Here's a breakdown of where the outages are across the Bay: 

San Francisco: 1

Peninsula: 7,210

North Bay: 17,166

East Bay: 4,890

South Bay: 6,425

PG&E is reminding people to keep away from downed power lines. 

To report one, call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

