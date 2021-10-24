Evacuations underway in San Francisco after leaning tree threatens multiple structures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Intense rain and strong winds have caused a bit of a chaos across the Bay Area on Sunday.

Several residents and agencies in the region have reported downed trees due to the weather.

San Francisco

An Evacuation Order was issued for the 2176-2178 block of 9th Avenue due to a leaning 100-foot tree worsening, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department is evacuating the area.

Three structures are threatened at this time.

Photo: San Francisco Recreation and Park Department

Over in the Excelsior District, San Francisco police responded to an electrical hazard at Lisbon Street and Italy Avenue after wires were reported down.

Video from the Citizen App shows firefighters responding to the scene.

The Great Highway in San Francisco is temporarily closed after a fallen tree blocked the roadway.

The road is closed in both directions between Moraga and Lawton as crews work to remove the tree.

Traffic is being rerouted.

It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Point Reyes

Trees were reported down throughout and next to the Point Reyes National Seashore, officials said, including Highway 1 and Bear Valley Road.

Access may be down to one lane or closed at times.

Motorists are advised to drive safely and keep in mind officials are working to clear out the roads.

Mill Valley

A tree fell into power lines in Mill Valley on Sunday, police said.

The fallen tree was reported in the area of Lower and Underhill

Power is currently out in the area.

Officials say there is no estimated time of restoration for PG&E.

Check back for updates.