Storm coming: When to expect rain in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s going to be another rainy day in the Bay.

The National Weather Service said the North Bay can expect some showers on Wednesday morning. The rest of the region is predicted to see rainfall later in the day and in the evening.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says the most rain will likely arrive after evening commutes on Wednesday and clear out before the morning commutes on Thursday.

The Sierras will also see more snow after a weekend of recording 17 inches of snow.

NWS says the same system bringing rain to the Bay Area has caused a Winter Weather Advisory due to heavy snow creating dangerous driving conditions in the Sierras.

