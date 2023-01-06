SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A footbridge at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve usually allows people to walk over the San Vicente Creek to explore the Moss Beach Trail. It’s now closed due to damage from when parts of a tree fell on it.
This is the type of damage the San Mateo County Park staff has been dealing with from Wednesday’s storm.
Over the last 48 hours, staff has had to keep up with ongoing flooding, mudslides, downed trees and washed out or debris-covered roads. Some rangers have even had to cut and clear their way out of one park to go service another.
As rain and wind continue on and off, the worry is that more trees will fall causing further damage and danger to visitors. Over a dozen parks and trails will remain closed, including Fitzgerald Reserve.
But the Parks Department has reopened about nine parks and trails starting Thursday including the popular Devil’s Slide Trail and Moss Beach Park.
KRON On is streaming live news now
County officials expect the following parks and trails to open Friday:
- Coyote Point Recreation Area
- Devil’s Slide Trail
- Flood Park
- Friendship Park
- Junipero Serra Park
- Moss Beach Park
- Pillar Point Bluff
- Quarry Park
- San Bruno Mountain Park
County officials expect the following parks and trails to remain closed:
- Cowell-Purisima Trail
- Crystal Springs Regional Trail
- Edgewood Park
- Fitzgerald Marine Reserve
- Huddart Park
- Memorial Park
- Mirada Surf
- Pescadero Creek Park
- Ralston Bike Trail
- Sam McDonald Park
- San Pedro Valley Park
- Sanchez Adobe
- Woodside Store
- Wunderlich Park