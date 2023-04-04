SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Damage to glass facades on several San Francisco high rise buildings brought on by recent Bay Area storms has prompted city officials to launch new safety requirements for newer tall buildings, according to a news release from the city.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued an emergency declaration in March allowing the city’s Department of Building Inspection (DBI) to expand its facade inspection program to buildings that are 15 stories or taller and are less than 30 years old.

The existing program does not require buildings to send in inspection reports unless they are five stories or more and are more than 30 years old. But, of the six buildings that experienced glass failure during the storms, three are less than 30 years old.

“While we are endeavoring to understand what caused the recent window failures in half a dozen buildings downtown, this legislation will ensure all tall buildings are immediately inspected and made secure,” said DBI President Aaron Peskin.

The inspections are meant to identify cracks and ensure the safety and stability of any of the buildings’ facade elements. The reports must be conducted by a licensed architect or engineer and submitted within six months after receipt of a letter from DBI requesting an evaluation.

“This is an important step we are taking to ensure the safety of all of our buildings to keep our residents safe,” said Mayor Breed.