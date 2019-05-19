Storm disrupts graduation plans for Cal State East Bay students Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CONCORD (KRON) - California State University East Bay was forced to cancel Saturday's commencement ceremony as severe weather slams the area.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. at the school's Concord campus, but hours before graduates were supposed to walk across the stage, they were informed of the sudden change.

"The university regrets this cancelation, but the weather conditions have created an unsafe environment for graduates and guests," according to a statement on the school's website. "This ceremony will not be rescheduled."

The university plans to go forward with Sunday's graduation in Hayward for the College of Business & Economics and the College of Education & Allied Studies "unless weather conditions present safety issues," the school said.

Graduates who weren't able to walk on Saturday are welcome to participate in Sunday's ceremony that has since been delayed until 5 p.m.

Tomorrow's graduation ceremony was set to begin for 10 a.m. but due to inclement weather expected through the mid-afternoon, school officials pushed it back.

