VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Watch where you step in Vallejo. The Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District said metal storm drain covers are “disappearing” around the city.

Water district officials said an unidentified thief has been stealing storm drain grates and leaving several drains exposed.

“Please watch your step when walking, bicycling or driving around Vallejo. Storm drain grates have been disappearing. These grates cover holes that can be six inches to several feet deep,” the water district wrote. “District officials want residents to be aware of the problem and be extra careful while walking or jogging Vallejo streets.”

VFWD staff members said they are working to replace the grates, which are used to help keep branches, leaves, and litter out of pipes that flow into the San Francisco Bay.

Water district officials said anyone who spots a storm drain without a grate should call VFWD at 707-644-8949. If you see someone stealing a grate, call 911.

