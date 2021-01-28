Storm effects: Mudslides damage dozens of Salinas homes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada on Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mudflows in vast areas scarred by wildfires.

Mudslides near Salinas south of the Bay Area caused “mild to moderate” damage to about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued.

“We are expecting there could be more earth movement here in the next couple of days,” Priolo said.

Evacuation orders were issued in advance in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around an area scorched by wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state also positioned teams with specialized rescue skills in five counties.

Santa Cruz County initially appeared to dodge trouble, with no debris flows reported overnight. But the weather service said the atmospheric river’s afternoon pivot renewed risks of flash floods from burn scars in that region.