Flood advisory issued for North Bay amid storm

Jan 16, 2019

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 02:17 PM PST

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) - A storm rolling through the region Wednesday is causing roads to flood in the North Bay. 

KRON4's Justine Waldman is in Marin County where she says the rain is coming down hard. 

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the North Bay. 

The advisory will remain in effect until 6:30 p.m. 

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast. 

Authorities are reminding drivers to not drive through flooded roads.

The heaviest rain is expected to hit the Bay Area between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to KRON4's Meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez. 

Early Wednesday morning, a mudslide shut down a lane of southbound 101 in Sausalito. 

