SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm is on its way to the Bay Area for the second part of the weekend.

It is set to arrive as early as Sunday morning.

Ready for another round of rain on Sunday? Here's how the NAM Model expects rain to develop and move through the #BayArea and Central Coast on Sunday and Sunday night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZDNZ617HqJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 29, 2019

Rain totals are expected to be .25 inches to .75 inches.

Concerns have been raised of possible thunderstorms near the coast.

Light, scattered showers will become more widespread throughout the afternoon and into Sunday night.

High cloud cover is increasing ahead of the next storm set to arrive by mid morning for parts of the #BayArea. Tracking warmer overnight lows thanks to the blanket of clouds. Sunday's storm will bring light-moderate rain & a chance of pop up T-Storms. Find out where tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZKxEZhECXK — Mabrisa Rodriguez (@MabrisaWX) December 29, 2019

The storm is expected to head out in the overnight hours and early Monday morning.