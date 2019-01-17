Bay Area

Storm, heavy winds hit Santa Cruz mountains

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 07:47 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 07:47 PM PST

SOUTH BAY (KRON) -- It’s hard to believe this video was shot about 2 p.m. this afternoon.

As if the heavy rain wasn't enough to make for difficult driving, visibility over the summit was next to nothing.

Lights and wipers are on of course, but there's a lot of ponding on the road that can catch you by surprise.

Yes, the pavement is very, very wet and slippery. The CHP has been busy tending to several mostly minor accidents.

One driver spun out, hit some debris and blew two tires.

"This car as no turning radius, I tried to turn around in the rain and I spun out and I broke two tires and I only have one spare, driving in the rain is terrible, it's terrifying,” said Griffin Vojvoda.

In nearby Los Gatos, the lunch crowd was caught unawares as light rain turned to showers and then heavier still.

Farther up the mountain, the rain has been heavy indeed with as much as 6-8 inches expected at the higher elevations of the mountains.

There will be plenty of run-off into Lexington and other area reservoirs which are collectively about half full.

 

