Storm knocks down hundreds of trees, branches in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “This was a dramatic storm.”

Evidence of that is clear from one end of San Francisco to another.

Some 700 trees or large branches came down, one on Lyon Street, one by the Walgreens in Noe Valley, and Public Works crews were on Kensington Avenue removing a tree that came down across the street and smashed the window of this car.

The largest tree we saw was still in one piece along Montalvo Avenue in San Francisco’s Forest Hill neighborhood.

Throughout the day people were stopping by, snapping photos.

The tree looks to have done minor damage to the top corner of this home and serves as an example of what happened during the weekend storm.

“It’s a lot of noise, the neighborhood is full of debris, there’s a lot of great trees but they create a lot of havoc,” resident Randie Bencanann said.

Havoc is quite the understatement. Few trees were still intact.